Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol's Throwback Picture Is All About 'brothers And Arms'; Check Out

Actor Bobby Deol recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his brother. In the picture collage, Sunny Deol and brother Bobby are seen donning the same pose with a faded smile on their faces. The duo is also seen wearing sleeveless buttoned-down shirts. The uncanny resemblance between Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is unmissable.

Bobby Deol shared the picture by talking about the Deol siblings' physique as the caption read, “Brothers and arms!”. Fans in huge number complimented Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's picture. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and actor Darshan Kumar also showered love on the duo's picture. Take a look at the Deol family's boys.

Unseen old pic of Karisma Kapoor and Bobby Deol dancing together

Karisma Kapoor and Bobby Deol were known to be one of the most iconic Bollywood couples in the 1990s. Earlier, a Bollywood fan page shared an old unseen pic of the pair on social media. Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor featured together in multiple hit films like 2001's Aashiq. The below image features Karisma Kapoor dancing alongside Bobby Deol. Both the actors are dressed in the typical "disco getup" that was popularised by the 90s Bollywood film industry. The duo is seen dressed in black in classic 90's avatar with bell bottoms and a leather jacket.

Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor gained major prominence for starring together in the 2000's Hum To Mohabbat Karega and 2001's Aashiq. These two films are considered to be iconic Karisma and Bobby films. Hum To Mohabbat Karega was a thriller-comedy film directed by Kundan Shah. Aashiq was directed by filmmaker Indra Kumar, who is most known for directing Dhamaal, Grand Masti, and Masti.

On the work front- Bobby Deol

On the work front, Bobby Deol recently starred in two digital projects -- a Netflix film Class of 83, to be produced by Red Chillies, and Aashram, a web-series with Prakash Jha. The actor gained major appreciation for his series Aashram. His performance was widely appreciated and fans even showed excitement for season 2 of Aashram. The series stars - Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, Tushar Pandey as Satti, Darshan Kumaar as Ujagar Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa and Anupriya Goenka as Dr Natasha.

