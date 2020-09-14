Bobby Deol Stuns His Fans In New 'Japnaam' Picture From 'Aashram'

Aashram actor Bobby Deol recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself from the sets of his new web series. The actor's picture was sun-kissed and the post was captioned - 'Japnaam'. Take a look at his post and see what fans thought about his new sun-kissed picture on Instagram as well.

Also Read | 'Aashram' web series shooting location; know where the Bobby Deol starrer was filmed

Bobby Deol's 'Japnaam' post

Also Read | Bobby Deol on lockdown effects: 'Feeling the pinch, the frustration of sitting at home'

In the picture uploaded by Bobby Deol, the actor can be seen sporting a black kurta and an embodied shawl. He is also sporting a big teeka on his forehead. The picture has a beautiful yellow tint to it which gives it an angelic effect. The post was simply captioned - 'Japnaam #Aashram' (sic).

Also Read | Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol's heartfelt birthday wishes for mother all about family love

Since the actor has posted the picture, the post has been receiving many likes and praises. Most people mentioned that they wanted to see the show's new season and mentioned that Bobby's acting in the show was quite good. Take a look at the comments that fans and celebs left on his post:

Pic Credit: Bobby Deol's Instagram

Also Read | Ashram web series: Cast features Bobby Deol in the lead, read details

Aashram is the new web-series on MX Player original which is directed and produced by Prakash Jha. The series stars - Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, Tushar Pandey as Satti, Darshan Kumaar as Ujagar Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa and Anupriya Goenka as Dr Natasha. Since the show has released it has been getting many positive reviews by fans and admirers.

Bobby Deol's Instagram

Actor Bobby Deol is very active on his Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans and followers updated. In his last post, fans can see a promo video for his new web-series. The post introduces the main characters of the show like - Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi and so on. Bobby captioned the post - 'Soch kya rahe ho? Abhi ke abhi jao aur dekho #Aashram only on @mxplayer.' (sic). Many people also liked and commented on this post. Take a look at his post:

In another post, fans could see the actor with his family. Bobby's brother and his mother could be spotted in the post. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Bobby Deol's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.