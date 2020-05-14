Bobby Deol Glad That Dharmendra Is Isolated At His Farmhouse, Misses His Company

Dostana actor Bobby Deol has been under self-quarantine at his residence in Mumbai along with his entire family including his elder brother Sunny Deol and his kids. However, in interaction with a leading national daily, he revealed that he has been missing the company of his 84-year-old father, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who has been under isolation at their farmhouse near Lonavla since before the lockdown was imposed by the government. He said that his health is a subject of worry for everyone at home but they have been focusing on the positive and are glad that he's out of outsiders' reach.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been in touch with his sons through FaceTime calls and has been growing organic vegetables at his farmhouse. Bobby Deol further revealed that his mother and aunt have been ensuring that his father stays in good health and safely isolated from the rest of the people. Talking about his own activities while under lockdown, the actor revealed that he has been spending most of his time at the home gym as that keeps his mind occupied and away from the disturbing news from the world outside.

The actor seemed optimistic about the world after the COVID crisis as he claimed that such crises have also happened before but has only made us stronger. He also emphasized the need to continue following the preventive guidelines given by the government. Bobby claimed that he is certain that the showbiz business and the rest of the world will soon come back on track.

The actor had finished two digital projects -- a Netflix film Class of 83, to be produced by Red Chillies, and Ashram, a web-series with Prakash Jha -- before the lockdown was announced. Bobby also revealed that he was hopeful that the projects will release this year.

