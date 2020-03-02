When Akshay Kumar Created Magic Onscreen Alongside Bobby Deol

Ever since his debut, Akshay Kumar has established himself as one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today. He made his debut in 1991 in the Raj Sippy directorial Saugandh. He has several hit films under his hat including the Khiladi series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, etc among the many others. He had also given hits multi-starrer movies. Here is a list of Akshay Kumar popular movies were he starred alongside Bobby Deol.

Akshay Kumar movies along with Bobby Deol

1. Ajnabee (2001)

The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu along with Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. The film revolved around two men who try to swap their wives with each other for one night. The film was declared a hit by Box Office India. Akshay Kumar’s performance in the film was lauded by critics and fans alike.

2. Housefull 4 (2019)

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol recently came together to star in the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde along with the duo. Bobby Deol played the role of Akshay Kumar’s brother in the film. The film was a huge hit at the box office.

3. Thank You (2011)

Akshay Kumar played the role of a man who tries to expose the infidelity of three men, one of who was Bobby Deol. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, Celina Jaitly and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. The film performed averagely at the box office. However, Akshay Kumar’s role in the film was loved by fans.

4. Dosti: Friends Forever (2005)

Dosti: Friends Forever starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The film was a hit at the box office. Many critics and fans have praised Bobby and Akshay’s performances in the film. The soundtrack of the film was one of the best-selling albums of the year.

