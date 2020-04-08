When Kareena Kapoor Replaced Bobby Deol With Shahid Kapoor In 'Jab We Met'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s pairing was quite adored in the romantic comedy-drama Jab We Met. The duo rocked the roles, thanks to their sizzling chemistry and stellar performance. However, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was supposed to play a leading character in Imtiaz Ali’s movie.

Shahid Kapoor replaced Bobby Deol in Jab we Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan insisted the filmmaker take her then love interest, Shahid Kapoor. Therefore, the latter replaced Bobby Deol. In an interview with a leading news portal, Deol revealed the same in 2017. He said that he had enjoyed Imtiaz Ali’s Socha Na Tha which featured Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles.

After this, Bobby Deol tried working with the director in a film titled Geet, which eventually was titled Jab We Met. Moreover, Geet was named after Kareena Kapoor’s character in the film. According to a report, Deol added that a studio named Shri Ashtavinayak wanted to sign him. He agreed to it as the script was ready. Bobby Deol also proceeded to talk to Kareena Kapoor but the producers thought he was making an expensive film. On the other side, Kareena Kapoor did not even want to meet Imtiaz Ali. Therefore, he took them to Preity Zinta, who revealed that she could do it only after six months. So, they got stuck.

Later on, Bobby Deol got to know that Kareena Kapoor had signed the film and got the filmmaker to take Shahid Kapoor to play the leading character, much to his surprise. He added that he was also supposed to work in Highway, but it could not happen. Talking about his feelings for Imtiaz Ali, Bobby Deol revealed that he does not have any hard feelings for the filmmaker. But he always told that he would not watch the director’s movies until he created one with him, which would be his best one.

Bobby Deol’s professional front

Bobby Deol has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor earlier in Ajnabee. He marked his comeback after a hiatus of four years with Poster Boys in 2017. Moreover, he credits Salman Khan for providing a prominent role in Race 3. On the work front, Deol will be seen in Netflix’s original film, Class of ’83.

