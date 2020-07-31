Bobby Deol Unveils His First Look Poster From Much-awaited Series 'Aashram'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle on Friday, July 31, 2020, to unveil the first look poster of his upcoming series Aashram. The actor can be seen giving some intense looks in this poster. Seeing the first look of the actor, fans are sure going to go all gaga over it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobby shared his first look poster from his series Aashram. The short video starts off with flames of fire and soon one can see Bobby joining his hand and praying. Along with the video, there is also a music that can be heard playing in the background.

The actor can be seen sporting a cream-coloured kurta along with an intricate hand-loomed stole along with a head adornment. He also completed his look with a red tikka and a full-grown beard.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note talking about his upcoming film and the post he shared. He wrote, “Here is the first look of #Aashram, I am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020, only on @mxplayer.” Take a look at the first look poster of the film below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went all out the praise the actor for his stunning avatar and for his upcoming film. The post received several likes and comments. And seems like it was not just fans and netizens who left positive comments on the post, the actor’s friends and co-stars also went on to laud the actor and his looks in the first poster. One of the users wrote, “@iambobbydeol Eagerly waiting, sir... Loads of love”. While the other one wrote, “He's back â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the series, Aashram

Directed Prakash Jha, the series stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Darshan Kuumar, and Sachin Shroff in pivotal roles. The series has reportedly been shot extensively in Ayodhya and Lucknow. It is also reported that Bobby will be seen essaying the role of the controversial Baba. The show, Aashram, is an MX Original Series and is all set to premiere on August 28, 2020.

