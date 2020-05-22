Priyanka Chopra's Films With Bobby Deol That You Should Not Miss

Priyanka Chopra has worked with many prominent actors. Chopra has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and many more. One of PeeCee's co-stars that fans have admired the most is Bobby Deol. Priyanka Chopra's films with Bobby Deol received widespread appreciation from fans back in the day, thanks to their unique onscreen chemistry. Some of their films together include Kismat, Barsaat, and Chamku. Read on to know more details about Priyanka Chopra's films with Bobby Deol:

Priyanka Chopra's most memorable films with Bobby Deol

Barsaat

Barsaat is a popular 2005 film starring Priyanka Chopra and Bobby Deol.The film stole the hearts of many fans, thanks to the strong chemistry between Bobby and Priyanka. Barsaat also starred Bipasha Basu. The film was directed by Suneel Darshan, who also wrote the story. The 2005 flick won many hearts for its music.

Kismat

This is another film that stars Priyanka Chopra and Bobby Deol. The film centers around Bobby Deol's character who puts the father of his lover in danger. He later realizes his mistake and goes out to make things right, but it might be too late. The film was directed by Guddu Dhanoa. Kismat also starred actors Kabir Bedi, Sanjay Narvekar, Smita Jaykar, and Ashish Vidyarthi in prominent roles. The 2004 film made news with its gripping music and dramatic scenes. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood movie, Payback.

Chamku

This film was released in the year 2008. The film depicts the love story between Priyanka Chopra and Bobby Deol's characters. The movie was directed by Kabeer Kaushik. Other than Bobby and Priyanka's chemistry, Chamku also received praise for its soundtrack. The film also starred actors Irrfan Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Danny Denzongpa in crucial roles. The film revolves around the life of an orphan named Chandrama who is adopted by a gang leader and eventually takes over the position. Later when his adopted father is brutally killed he sets out to find the killer. On his mission, he becomes a police assassin and later falls in love with a girl named Shubhi.

