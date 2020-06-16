Bobby Deol Shares Adorable Picture To Wish Son Aryamaan; Celebs Pour In Birthday Wishes

Booby Deol recently posted an adorable picture with his son Aryamaan Deol on his birthday. In this picture, the father-son duo is seen twinning in black outfits as they adorably smile for a picture. Bobby Deol also wrote a cute birthday wish for his son.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday my Angel â¤ï¸” Friends and fans of Bobby Deol in a huge number sent their wishes for Aryamaan Deol. Celebrities like Chunky Panday and Saqib Saleem also wished him on his birthday. Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Aryamaan", while Saqib Saleem went on to call him 'heartthrob' as he wrote, "Happy Birthday to our heartthrob". Take a look at the post.

Bobby Deol talks about COVID-19 crisis

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Bobby Deol talked about his father and also how things would be after the COVID-19 crisis is over. He revealed that he has been missing the company of his 84-year-old father, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who has been under isolation at their farmhouse near Lonavala from before the lockdown was imposed by the government. He said that his health is a subject of worry for everyone at home but they have been focusing on the positive and are glad that he's out of outsiders' reach. Veteran actor Dharmendra has been in touch with his sons through FaceTime calls and has been growing organic vegetables at his farmhouse. Bobby Deol further revealed that his mother and aunt have been ensuring that his father stays in good health and safely isolated from the rest of the people.

The actor seemed optimistic about the world after the COVID crisis as he claimed that such crises have also happened before but has only made us stronger. He also emphasized the need to continue following the preventive guidelines given by the government. Bobby claimed that he is certain that the showbiz business and the rest of the world will soon come back on track. On the work front, Bobby Deol had finished two digital projects -- a Netflix film Class of 83, to be produced by Red Chillies, and Ashram, a web-series with Prakash Jha -- before the lockdown was announced. Bobby also revealed that he was hopeful that the projects will release this year.

