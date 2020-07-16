Bobby Deol Looks Intriguing As Dean Vijay Singh In Netflix Film 'Class Of 83'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently took to Instagram to share the character look in the upcoming film Class of 83. He shared a motion picture where he can be seen portraying the character of Dean Vijay Singh. He will be seen playing the role of a respected police officer in the upcoming cop drama. The announcement has left his fans excited as his look in the film is unique and intriguing.

Bobby Deol in Class of 83

Bobby Deol recently took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming Netflix film, Class of 83. He posted a still from the film where he can be seen donning an intense look while dressed as a police officer. The picture showcases Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh, who is addressing a crowd at a felicitation event. He can be seen standing next to a mic that indicated that the premise is set in Nasik. His character also seems to have a number of titles attached to his khaki uniform. He sports a moustache and a pair of vintage glasses as the film is expected to narrate a story from the year 1983.

In the caption for the post, Bobby Deol has spoken about the experience of working on the film. He has explained that working on the film was an experience like never before. He has mentioned that the film will be releasing on Netflix India and has been created by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Class of 83 has been directed by Atul Sabharwal while it has been jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. Have a look at the picture released by Bobby Deol here.

Producer Gaurav Verma also posted a pair of stills of Bobby Deol from the film Class of 83. He has mentioned in the caption that the pictures are of Dean Vijay Singh who has set out to correct a system which wronged him. In the first picture posted, Bobby Deol can be seen sitting at his desk which is full of different case files. He can be seen wearing the angered and intense look in this picture. In the second picture posted, Bobby Deol can be seen pointing at someone while discussing a serious matter. The words “criminal conspiracy” have been written on the blackboard which is in the background, indicating that a case is in the process of being solved. Have a look at the pictures here.

Class of 83 is expected to be a police drama also starring actors like Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj, and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

