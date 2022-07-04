Bobby Deol is currently attracting massive attention from the fans as the actor took the role of the lead antagonist in the web series Aashram. The actor began his career in the film industry as a child artist in Dharmendra-starrer Dharam-Veer and marked his Bollywood debut with the film Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna which was a huge hit among the audience. As the actor’s second movie Gupt: The Hidden Truth created a buzz among the audience the moment it hit the theatres. As the film turned 25, Bobby Deol went down memory lane and recalled an interesting instance from the time he was shooting for the film.

Bobby Deol gets nostalgic as Gupt turns 25

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol went candid about his experience working in one of his biggest hit films, Gupt The Hidden Truth as the movie completes 25 years. While recalling the time when he rehearsed for the movie’s most popular song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, he revealed how the film’s album was the best one to date. He further mentioned how he wished to work more with the filmmaker Rajiv Rai while adding how the latter had to leave the country due to some reasons. He then talked about how he shot the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela at Mehboob Studio and mentioned that he used to rehearse for so long that by the end of the day, his pants were drenched in sweat and it looked as if someone had dropped water on him. Stating further, he even mentioned how great the song was and revealed how it was streaming on channels for the whole day when it was released.

“It’s one of my big hits, and Viju Shah’s best album till date. I wish I could have worked with Rajiv Rai more after that film. But for some reasons, things made him leave his country and go away. I remember when I was shooting that song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela,’ it was set up in Mehboob studio only. I remember dancing with Chinni Prakash ji, and meri pata hai kya haalat hoti thi unn dino, main itni rehearsal karta tha ki meri pant bheeng jaati thi sweat se, jaise kisi ne paani phenka ho. I just wanted to do my best I could. It was a great song. I remember even the way Rajiv promoted the film, the day the songs were supposed to release, the whole day the channels were only playing Gupt’s soundtrack,” he stated.

Directed by Rajiv Rai, the movie also featured other notable actors namely Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Raj Babbar, Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbhanda, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sharat Saxena, Mukesh Rishi and many more. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Viju Shah.

Image: A Still from Gupt