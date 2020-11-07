Bobby Deol Says 'Dharmendra Can't Wait To Face Camera' As Deols Re-unite For 'Apne 2'

Bobby Deol is all set to reunite with his father, Dharmendra and brother- Sunny for Apne 2. As per a report by Mid-Day, he expressed that they have innate chemistry, which clicks with the audience. Bobby mentioned that Dharmendra can't wait to face the camera. More so, he has been working since he was a teenager and is a complete workaholic, stated Bobby.

Keeping in mind the on-going pandemic, the Aashram star remarked that they will definitely take the necessary precautions and that endangering Dharmendra's life during the shoot is out of the question. The team is hoping that things will be better by the time the movie rolls, said Bobby.

Adding to this, Bobby also spoke about the 2007 film, Apne. He said that the Deols are known to be a close-knit family and that their values are reflected in the family dramas they make. He went on to highlight the USP of Apne and continued that the familial relationships were the USP of the 2007 movie.

Apne 2 will be helmed by Anil Sharma, who also directed the previous movie. More so, the movie is slated to roll by mid-2021, stated the same report. With Apne 2, the Deol family will be seen together on screen after their last flick, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which released in 2018.

Bobby Deol recently celebrated his 25 years in the world of cinema. Sharing a poster, Deol penned a lengthy note. "It's been 25 years at the movies for me. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say I’ve seen the highs and the lows," he wrote. He continued that the 25 years have taught him one thing, which is to never give up and always bounce back and keep moving ahead.

On the work front

He was last seen in the film, Class of 83 and in a web show, Aashram. Recently, the trailer of Aashram Season 2 was released online. More so, he will also be seen in an upcoming movie, Love Hostel.

