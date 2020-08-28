Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Beats Mahesh Babu's Latest Movie To Set TRP Record

Allu Arjun is known for setting new and higher records in the South Indian movie industry. Recently, the actor's 2020 release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has become one of the biggest Telugu movies to be released this year. The movie, that had a theatrical release in January 2020, was a huge commercial success at the box-office at the time. But, now it has also set a new record with its world premiere on the small/ television screen. Read ahead.

Allu Arjun’s 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' sets a new record

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Telugu language action drama movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie cast Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan as supporting characters. The movie that hit the theatres on January 12, 2020, was a huge commercial success at the box-office, and reportedly ended up becoming one of Telugu movie industry’s highest grossing movies.

Recently, with its premiere on the small screen, the movie has set a new record. Beating the TRP ratings of one of the biggest South Indian movie, Baahubali that was 22.7 and the Mahesh Babu's Sankranthi 2020 release, Sarileru Neekevvaru that registered 23.4 TRP, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has recorded the TRP rating with 29.4. This is till date the best for a Telugu language movie. Both, the movies, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru have come out to be the biggest South Indian releases of this year. The movies have been setting new records even months after its release. In fact, the new record set by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's TRP has created a huge buzz on social media and is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out these tweets:

After King of social media

After conquering Box office

Now #Stylishstar creates all time record in Television TRP's



It has been 7 months post Theatrical release & 6 months post OTT release Still @alluarjun #Trivikram's#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

Gets a all time highest TRP - 29.4 pic.twitter.com/bvHNmmU2nE — SKN (@SKNonline) August 27, 2020

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in a project with Sukumar, that he is yet to start shooting for. Titled as Pushpa, the movie cast South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead character. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun even revealed that Pushpa is going to be one of the best movies of his career.

