Stephen King's 'The Long Walk' Film Adaptation Still Under Development

Stephen King is considered to be one of the most prominent horror writers in the world. However, some of his horror film projects have been box-office failures too. After the massive success of the IT franchise, a number of IPs belonging to the horror writer started doing the rounds around Hollywood. The Long Walk was one of the film adaptations by Stephen King which was scheduled to go on floors soon. However, it suffered a big setback in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which increased speculations whether the film will be moving forward or no. Now, an update about the same has been made public by filmmaker Andre Ovredal.

Andre Ovredal reveals The Long Walk details

Andre, in an interview with ComingSoon, revealed the plans of the future for his film projects. The director-screenwriter expressed that COVID-19 had wrecked the project and delayed it but that it is alive and well and moving ahead. The Long Walk was one of the multiple stories which were published by Stephen King under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. These stories also included his other classics like The Running Man, Thinner, and Blaze.

James Vanderbilt had written the previous iteration of the story to make it into a film adaptation. However, he had not secured the rights for the same and the project was then taken under New Line Cinema. Ovredal expressed that though the script was written by James, he did not have the rights to it and that he wrote it just out of love for the book. However, in the end, the rights were up for the grabs and New Line bought it to develop it as a film adaptation.

The Long Walk revolves around the staple formula of pitting rebel teenagers against a dystopian America which is ruled by authoritarians. The country holds an annual walking contest where 100 teenagers participate to walk under harsh conditions until all of them die and only one remains. The story is told through the perception of the 16-year-old Raymond Garraty and other teens who are subjected to the harsh conditions.

