Bobby Deol Says Nepotism Is An Excuse To All Those Who Complain When They Don't Get Work

Nepotism has become a buzzword in Bollywood after a controversial mention of it in the popular chat show Koffee with Karan. The concept of nepotism in Bollywood was debated, and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s take on Ananya Pandey’s struggle is a recent example of it.

Bobby Deol is the latest to give his take on nepotism in Bollywood. Bobby Deol, son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra feels that nepotism is just an excuse used by people who are not getting work.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Bobby Deol explained his take on nepotism in the industry. He said that he thinks its just a new word that has gained popularity. He also said that everybody is a complainer and everybody likes to complain when they don’t get any work and as a result of that people end up finding reasons for not getting work.

He further added that people who are not getting work are in the majority; that is why people talk about nepotism. He said that he did not have any work for so many years, but he never cried about it.

Bobby’s career went in downwards direction after the early 2000s. He has admitted that he made some questionable choices of films during that time. Salman Khan gave him a new beginning by landing him a pivotal role in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, that released in 2018.

In the interview, he was asked about whether it was important to be connected to remain relevant in Bollywood. He said that he is not that someone who makes connections with intentions. He said that he gets along nicely with almost anybody and that’s how he is but that doesn’t mean that you get work because of it.

He concluded by saying that one just has to work hard and let your work speak for you. He said that to get work, you have to make people take notice of you.

Bobby Deol's birthday:

Bobby Deol is currently in New York celebrating his 51st birthday (January 27) with his son Aryaman. The actor took to his Instagram to share a selfie with his son and thanking fans for their wishes.

He captioned the selfie as,” No better way to celebrate my 51st birthday, than with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me."

