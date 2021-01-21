Bobby Deol Set To Feature In 1981 'Arth' Remake: Reports

Mahesh Bhatt's critically acclaimed film Arth (1981) is all set to be remade and reports suggest that Bobby Deol will be playing Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role. According to an entertainment website, the producers of the film have confirmed the same.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sharat Chandra said that they are "in the final stage of discussions" with Bobby Deol and will soon make the announcement. Mahesh Bhatt reportedly sold the remake rights in 2016. The 1981 film starred Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in lead roles and Smita Patil, Raj Kiran and Rohini Hattangadi in supporting roles. The semi-autobiographical movie revolves around marriage, infidelity and divorce.

The remake will be directed by South actor and filmmaker Revathy. The lead actresses are yet to be finalised, according to the reports. Revathy has in the past featured in the Tamil version of Arth titled Marupadiyum (1993).

Bobby Deol's 'Aashram' web series lands in legal trouble, FIR registered under SC/ST Act

Aashram

Aashram’s season one had been released on August 28 on MX Player and the second season hit the web on November 11. The series also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, among others.

Bobby Deol had recently expressed his gratitude for the praise for his character. "#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored ... never thought that such a negative role will get me such positive response .. i thank you all for the love and appreciation. Japnaam," he had written on Instagram.

A month after its release, the makers claimed that it had received 1 billion views.

Bobby Deol and filmmaker Prakash Jha share details about 'Aashram' season 3

