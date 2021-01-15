Bobby Deol's 'Aashram' Web Series Lands In Legal Trouble, FIR Registered Under SC/ST Act

Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram has been among the most talked about web series in India during the COVID-19 era, but that has not been without its share of controversies. The plot of the show on the flawed characteristics of a godman has been a subject of debate. In the latest, a First Information Report has been registered against the makers under the SC/ST Act in Jodhpur.

FIR against Aashram web series

As per a report on ANI, the Rajasthan Police booked the makers for allegedly promoting discrimination against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

Sitaram Pawar, Station House officer in Luni, stated that the case was registered on the complaint against the alleged negative portrayal of the SC and ST community in the first episode of the series.

"The complainant DR Meghwa, in his complaint, said that in the first episode of the web series Aashram, the people of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are insulted and the series promotes discrimination in society. We have registered the case under relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Previously in December 2020, director Prakash Jha and lead actor Bobby Deol were also sent a notice by a Jodhpur court in a separate case. That time the grievance was against the alleged negative portrayal of a Hindu saint.

"The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt, and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus," the complainant had mentioned then.

Aashram

Aashram’s season one had been released on August 28 on MX Player and the second season hit the web on November 11. The series also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, among others.

Bobby Deol had recently expressed his gratitude for the praise for his character. "#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored ... never thought that such a negative role will get me such positive response .. i thank you all for the love and appreciation. Japnaam," he had written on Instagram.

A month after its release, the makers claimed that it had received 1 billion views.

