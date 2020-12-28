Bobby Deol And Filmmaker Prakash Jha Share Details About 'Aashram' Season 3

Aashram has created a rather strong impact upon its release on MX Player. Fans and critics have praised the performance given by Bobby Deol in a completely different avatar. His role as a spiritual godman who is really a conman has been given a thumbs up by the audience, with speculations of the return of the series doing rounds on social media as well. In an exciting development for everyone hoping for the return of the drama series, both Bobby Deol and director Prakash Jha have made a statement regarding the return of the series. Here is what they said.

Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha open up on Aashram’s return

The filmmaker has touched a rather sensitive topic that sheds a light on how a spiritual ‘godman’ is really a conman and plays with the sentiments of his followers. Both Jha and Deol have taken heat for taking up such a topic. However, that has not stopped Prakash Jha from exploring the topic further, as he has revealed to Mid Day that the new season of the series will likely roll out in a few months when the situation is favourable. The esteemed filmmaker has referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to be one of the reasons why he is not beginning to work on the new season of the show at the moment.

Prakash spoke about how even though the situation has been getting better in regard to the pandemic, the "new viral strain" of coronavirus may cause problems in the future. He also talked about how he is yet to finalise the shoot locations of the next season, with previously having shot in Ayodhya. On one hand, Bobby Deol is all set to reprise his character of the evil godman, on the other, Prakash Jha has revealed about how he will be introducing new characters in the upcoming season as well.

Bobby Deol has revealed that even though he has not read the script of the next season, the Aashram team will try to bring it out “as early as possible”. The actor has also revealed how exciting it is for him to play the character, with a positive response to his performance being a sign that his hard work is paying off. Further details on the upcoming season of this series are likely to arrive soon.

