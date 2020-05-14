Esha Deol Shares A Quirky Online Meeting Outfit While In Lockdown And Fans Relate To Her

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to nationwide lockdown to prevent its further spread. Filming and production are also shut down with people working from home. In such a time, dressing up could be difficult for most actors, but Esha Deol offered the ideal outfit for online meetings during the lockdown. Read to know more.

Esha Deol’s quirky online meeting outfit

Esha Deol has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and is quite active there. The actor shared a photo on the social media platform in which she can be seen wearing a formal red top with the same colour lipstick and light makeup. What caught everyone’s attention is that Esha wore camouflage sweatpants below her top. She did an online meeting wearing this attire because the others would not be able to see the lower part of her body.

Esha Deol captioned the post with, “😜“ this is the way we do online meetings “ going formal on the top & bottom staying as comfortable as possible with #sweatpants 😄coz who can see !!! Right? #behindthescenes #whatsunderneath #lockdownfashion #stayhome #staysafe #workfromhome” [sic]. Check out her post and story.

The idea showed by Esha Deol has featured in several past films and shows as a joke. Some netizens related to her dressing as ideal working from home outfit, while others praised Esha’s home decor. A comment read, “Thts wht i do every morning for work lolzz 😂😂😂😂....... exactly.... whos gonna see😜😜😜” to which the actor replied, “exactly right 😄👍🏼”. Another one said, “Right mam... it's also apply on work from home.” A user commented, “Absolutely love the wall 😍” to which Esha replied, “thank u I take great pride in doing my own interiors 👍🏼💕”

Esha Deol is spending her quarantine with her husband, Bharat Takhtani. She even gave him a haircut and shared a few pictures together, and is also urging her followers to stay home and stay safe. Check out a few of her quarantine posts.

Esha Deol Takhtani last appeared in a Hindi short film, Cakewalk in 2018. In February 2020, she announced her first book titled as Amma Mai! It guides on parenting and children diet as she narrates her experience as a mother. The delivery of the book was halted due to coronavirus lockdown and the author apologized for the inconvenience.

