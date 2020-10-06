Bobby Deol's Massive Net Worth Is Not 'Gupt' Anymore; Read Details

Actor Bobby Deol has been working in the Bollywood film industry since 1995 and has delivered a wide range of successful movies throughout his career. As Bobby Deol recently completed his 25 years in the film industry, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read more details about the actor’s career.

Also Read | India COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) Lowest At 2.15% Since First Lockdown: Centre

Bobby Deol's net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, actor Bobby Deol’s net worth is estimated to be around 8 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 58,69,64,000 (Rs 58.69 crores). A report published in caknowledge.com claims that Bobby Deol’s main source of his earning comes from brand endorsement and movie gigs.

Also Read | India COVID-19 Cases Zoom Past 1.65L As Fatalities Cross China's Mark

The report further adds that Bobby Deol lives in a luxurious house in a plush area of Ville Parle, Mumbai, which costs around Rs 6 crores and owns many properties across the country. More so, the report claims that Bobby Deol is a huge car enthusiast and owns cars like Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Freelander 2, Range Rover Vogue, W221 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Cayenne. More so, Bobby Deol’s family also owns a production house called, Vijayta Films. Bobby currently has more than 875k followers on Instagram.

Also Read | India COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) Lowest At 2.15% Since First Lockdown: Centre

On the work front:

The actor was praised for his performance in Class of '83. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class of ’83 follows the story of an honest policeman, who is shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. The story gets further interesting when he decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen to carry out a secret task. However, his plans only work for a while until the corrupts fight back threatening his life.

Premiered on Netflix, the movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is based on the book Class of '83, which is authored by Hussain Zaidi. The movie stars Bobby Deol, Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape, Ninad Mahajani and Prithvik Pratap in key roles. The movie marks Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainments' third collaboration.

Also Read | India COVID-19 Cases Zoom Past 1.65L As Fatalities Cross China's Mark

(Image credits: Bobby Deol Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.