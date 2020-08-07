Class Of 83 Trailer: Bobby Deol Plays A Former Heroic Cop In This Netflix Original; Watch

The over-the-top streaming platform, Netflix released the trailer of the upcoming cop-drama, titled Class of 83 on August 7. Earlier this morning, the trailer of the Bobby Deol starrer premiered on YouTube after its first look poster release, yesterday. The Atul Sabharwal directorial is slated to premiere on the streamer on August 21, 2020.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Starrer 'Class Of 83' Release Date & First Look Revealed By Netflix On IG

Bobby Deol's 'Class of 83' trailer out now

Class of 83 is an upcoming police drama that marks the debut of Bobby Deol in the digital world. Based on Hussain Zaidi's book by the same name, the web film is helmed by the Aurangzeb filmmaker, Atul Sabharwal. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and marks the banner's third collaboration with Netflix after Bard of Blood and Betaal.

Deol essays the role of a former heroic policeman in this Netflix original, Dean Vijay Singh, who gets reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy. Recognizing young talent but vigilant of the red-tape that his job is hampered by, Vijay Singh puts together a secret task force that particularises in pulling off encounter killings. The trailer defined the film as - "Inspired by the true story of the officers of the law". Bobby took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of the web film and wrote, "When the system is in danger, and only the fearless can save it!".

Also Read | Bobby Deol's 'Ashram' Teaser Released; Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Check out his post below:

Class of 83 marks the return of Bobby Deol in the lead role after several years. In a statement to the media, Deol stated that when director Atul Sabharwal and production banner Red Chillies Entertainment approached him, he was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character offered to him. The Housefull 4 actor added saying he knew that he had to be part of Class Of 83 right away. He continued saying it is his first attempt on digital and it also happens to be RCE and Netflix's first film together. He also expressed saying it is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and he is super excited for the film, which will premiere on August 21.

Also Read | 'Was Drawn To Intensity, Depth Of My Character': Bobby Deol On 'Class Of 83'

Watch the trailer of Class of 83 below:

Also Read | Bobby Deol Unveils His First Look Poster From Much-awaited Series 'Aashram'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.