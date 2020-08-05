Bobby Deol's 'Ashram' Teaser Released; Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Bobby Deol is all set for his OTT debut. The Housefull 4 actor surprised all his fans as he released a teaser of this brand new MX Player series titled Ashram. Ashram is directed by Prakash Jha and is set to premiere on August 28, 2020.

Bobby Deol ready to enthral fans with OTT debut ‘Ashram’

The OTT platform industry is going stronger day by day. Several OTT platforms have started in India which give the audience a chance to watch content from across the globe. Many Bollywood actors are slowing and steadily making their debut on such platforms. Now the latest Bollywood star to join this bandwagon is none other than actor Bobby Deol.

Bobby Deol will be soon entertaining his fans on the OTT platform MX Player. Bobby Deol through his recent Instagram post shared the Ashram teaser. This Ashram teaser shows Bobby Deol in a brand new avatar. The Housefull 4 actor is dressed in an ethnic outfit. Moreover, his pose in this teaser suggests that he might be playing the role of a godman.

In this Ashram teaser, Bobby Deol in his godman character seems to be explaining things about his ashram. He also talks about the basic concept the plotline of this ashram revolves around. Watch the Ashram teaser and the Ashram disclaimer shared by Bobby Deol here.

Bobby Deol starrer Ashram is being directed by Prakash Jha. This is the first time the two are collaborating on a project. It will premiered on August 28, 2020, on MX Player. Along with Bobby Deol, Ashram also stars Chandan Roy Sangal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Adhyayan Summan, Anupria Goenka, and Tridha Choudhary.

The moment the Ashram teaser dropped, Bobby Deol’s fans were excited to see the Bollywood actor in this new avatar. Fans quickly took to Twitter and soon the Ashram teaser reactions were flooding in. Many Bobby Deol fans chose to tweet memes to share their reactions. Take a look at some of the reactions Bobby Deol’s Ashram teaser received.

I have always been #PrakashJha cinema huge admirer & am really looking forward to #Ashram First Look is just amazing ! @thedeol is 1 guy I worked wid who have always been so humbled n well behaved. Wanna wish him n rest of d team all d best.👍❣@MXPlayer @prakashjha27 @dishajha pic.twitter.com/lHxXnGRdiC — MaleekaRGhaiOfficial (@Maleekarghai) July 31, 2020

When someone says to you I'm not heard about #Ashram of Bobby Deol.

Then I say to him. @thedeol pic.twitter.com/d1PVsVxohs — 𝐀𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐩 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@iakhand_psingh) July 31, 2020

Bobby Deol to make a comeback with #Ashram



Memers : pic.twitter.com/Z07l3QP7eO — Shon (@Slim_carrey) July 31, 2020

