Sonam Kapoor Reacts To 'bois Locker Room' Incident; Says 'parents Are To Be Blamed'

Sonam Kapoor recently took her social media handle to share a video of a girl who is sharing awareness about the bios locker room. Read here to know more.

bois locker room

Sonam Kapoor recently took her social media handle to share a video of a girl who is sharing awareness about a group of schoolboys who were degrading women and discussing rape on their group chat on social media. Sonam Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote “Who the **** are these gross boys? Name them, shame them and cancel them". Check out the story below.

Sonam Kapoor also went on to share another post on her Instagram story. She wrote:

 “This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on their parents part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don’t respect human beings and spoiling them. And boys you should be ashamed.” 

Also read | Mumbai Police On 'Bois Locker Room': No Room For Disrespecting Women

Bois locker room

On Monday, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell took notice of an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' which shared objectionable pictures of women and also glorified rape on their group chat. According to the DCP Cyber Crime Cell, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The group allegedly comprises schoolboys and they have also discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors. 

 

Also read | Issuing Notice To Instagram; Have Gone To Police: NCPCR Chief On 'Bois Locker Room' Group

Also read | Jameela Jamil Extends Support To Women In India Over ‘Bois Locker Room’ Chat Row

 

 

