Sonam Kapoor Reacts To 'bois Locker Room' Incident; Says 'parents Are To Be Blamed'

Sonam Kapoor recently took her social media handle to share a video of a girl who is sharing awareness about a group of schoolboys who were degrading women and discussing rape on their group chat on social media. Sonam Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote “Who the **** are these gross boys? Name them, shame them and cancel them". Check out the story below.

Sonam Kapoor also went on to share another post on her Instagram story. She wrote:

“This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on their parents part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don’t respect human beings and spoiling them. And boys you should be ashamed.”

Also read | Mumbai Police On 'Bois Locker Room': No Room For Disrespecting Women

Bois locker room

On Monday, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell took notice of an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' which shared objectionable pictures of women and also glorified rape on their group chat. According to the DCP Cyber Crime Cell, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The group allegedly comprises schoolboys and they have also discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors.

Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has taken cognisance of the matter&started probe. On basis on social media reports,a case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act &other relevant IPC sections: DCP Cyber Cell on Delhi school boys glorifying rape on a Instagram chatroom — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Breaking -



DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

Also read | Issuing Notice To Instagram; Have Gone To Police: NCPCR Chief On 'Bois Locker Room' Group

Also read | Jameela Jamil Extends Support To Women In India Over ‘Bois Locker Room’ Chat Row

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.