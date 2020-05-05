Mumbai Police On 'Bois Locker Room': No Room For Disrespecting Women

After the unprecedented horrific findings on an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room', Mumbai Police has stood up to the cause and made it clear that there is “no room for disrespecting women” and called for all boys to be stopped when young. The chats of an Instagram group with over 100 members came to light when a girl posted the private chats of boys, reportedly aged 15-16, were discussing sexually assaulting women, gangraping minors and shared impermissible images of girls.

While addressing the entire issue, Mumbai Police has said on May 4 that “boys will be boys” shall no longer be the excuse for men to get away with their objectionable activities. They took on social media to share the message on their Twitter account and called it an ‘unacceptable’ excuse, not now nor ever. The tweet has been highly appreciated by the internet users for the police officials standing up for women and against the violence. However, some netizens accused the Mumbai Police of "spreading hate".

Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung pic.twitter.com/sJx7nFOy4P — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

NCPCR to issue a notice to Instagram

In the latest development of the disturbing case involving teenagers, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has decided on May 5 to seek an explanation from Instagram about ‘Bois Locker Room’. The screenshots from the group show the members glorifying rape and shared pictures of women and subjected them to objectification. While talking to Republic TV, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has said that the body is set to issue a notice to the social media platform.

NCPCR chief has also requested the media organisations and people to not disclose the identity of the members of the group under scrutiny as they are allegedly juveniles. However, Kanoogo has stated that strict action would be taken against Instagram if it is found to have violated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO Act). Meanwhile, the entire incident has also been registered under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

