'Bol Bachchan' To '1920 London'; Films Shot In The Scenic Jaisalmer Palace & Its Locality

Jaisalmer Fort, located in the heart of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan consists of the Hotel Jaisalmer Palace and several other picturesque locations of the city. For years, this location has served as a backdrop for movies requiring stupendous and vibrant beauty. This serene and attractive place aids as an ideal place for filmmakers to capture the extravagant richness of India. Here is a collection of a few movies which were filmed in this locality.

1920 London

Starring Sharman Joshi and Meera Chopra, 1920 London is the third installment of the 1920 film series. The film begins with the introduction of Shivangi, the princess of a royal house in Sikar, Rajasthan, who moves to London with husband Veer. With an evil twist, Veer gets possessed by a demonic witch and Shivangi seeks help from an old lover, Jai to get rid of the dark influence. Shivangi and Jai’s love story were filmed majorly near Jaisalmer Palace and Gujarat, as per IMDb.

Bol Bachchan

Released in July 2012, Bol Bachchan is an action-comedy movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. Inspired by the 1979 film Gol Maal, the film features Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin Thottumkal, Prachi Desai, and Krushna Abhishek in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a Muslim man who breaks a temple lock to save a little child. To ensure his safety, he keeps a Hindu name for himself and begins a web of lies. As per IMDb, the filming of the movie took place in Rajasthan including places like Chokni Dhani, Chomu Palace, Jaisalmer Fort and more.

ALSO READ| Chokni Dhani To Chomu Palace, List Of Exotic Locations Where 'Bol Bachchan' Was Filmed

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Starring Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a romance musical helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. According to Blog Gratify, the popular song Tadap Tadap was shot in several palaces in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Apart from the song, the film also displays the stunning beauty of Rajasthan

ALSO READ| 'Housefull 4' Shooting Locations: Was The Grand Sitamgarh Palace Real Or Constructed?

Kaalo

Released in 2010, Kaalo is a horror film that was entirely shot around the Jaisalmer Fort, as per Blog Gratify. The plot of the film chronicles the story of a devilish witch who was killed and buried by the villagers. Greedy for immortality, the witch continued to haunt the villagers and kill to fulfil her wish.

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh's Movies That Will Inspire Wanderlust In You

Nanhe Jaisalmer

Featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role, Nanhe Jaisalmer, chronicles the life of Nanhe, a tourist guide. His dream comes true when Nanhe learns that his favourite artist is visiting the Jaisalmer palace for shooting a film. As per IMDb, the film was extensively in Rajasthan, including locations around Jaisalmer Fort and Palace.

ALSO READ| Makers Of 'Housefull 4' Announced A Jaisalmer Schedule Wrap

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.