Riteish Deshmukh's Movies That Will Inspire Wanderlust In You

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh is an Indian film actor-producer who is known for his work in the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Riteish is majorly known for his immense success in the comedy genre however recently he ventured into villainous roles. Take a sneak peek into the Riteish Deshmukh's world via his social media where his BTS pics would take you into wanderlust.

Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the action movie Baaghi 3, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The Ahmed Khan directorial saw some Syria like visuals being set up in the cold temperatures of Serbia. Take a look at the behind-the-scenes of Riteish's Baaghi 3 where he played the role of Tiger's brother in the movie. The scene with the choppers and tanks is said to be one of the best scenes of the film and was loved by the action lovers who could visualise the actual Syrian lands in Serbia. The movie was shot in Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey as well. Many of the songs depict the scenic beauty of the locales.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the Housefull franchise which saw the storyline spanning many centuries. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. Housefull 4 was shot in the scenic locations of London while the past life scenes were shot at Jaisalmer Palace, Rajasthan. Take a look at the scenes from Housefull 4 shared by Riteish that will take you on a virtual tour of London.

Riteish Deshmukh in Humshakals

Riteish Deshmukh did a comedy movie alongside Saif Ali Khan, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Tamannaah Bhatia and Esha Gupta. The movie also starred Satish Shah, Nawab Shah, Chunky Pandey & many more. Take a look at the Instagram post that Ritesh shared on his social media while wishing his costar Bipasha Basu on her birthday. The pic that Riteish shared was actually clicked in Mauritius and was a part of a song track from the movie.

Promo Image courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

