Chokni Dhani To Chomu Palace, List Of Exotic Locations Where 'Bol Bachchan' Was Filmed

Released in July 2012, Bol Bachchan is an action-comedy movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. Inspired from the 1979 film Gol Maal, the film features Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin Thottumkal, Prachi Desai, and Krushna Abhishek in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a Muslim man who breaks a temple lock to save a little child. To ensure his safety, he keeps a Hindu name for himself and begins a web of lies. Apart from the perfect comic timing, the entire movie was shot at several exotic locations. Here’s taking a closer look at Bol Bachchan’s shooting location.

Prithviraj’s Haveli

Ajay Devgn who is essaying the role of Prithviraj Raghuvansi in Bol Bachchan is shown to be living in a massive haveli. In real-life, the haveli is known as Chomu Palace which is located at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Chomu Palace is regarded as a heritage hotel that is more than 300-years-old. The palace is said to have witnessed the luxurious lives of several rulers in the past. Even the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiya was shot at Chomu Palace.

Temple Ghat

When Abbas (played by Abhishek Bachchan) breaks open the temple door to save a boy’s life, he gets in trouble with the villagers. The scene when Abbas is watching at the temple was shot at Menavli Ghat in Satara, Maharashtra. The location is famous due to the palace which was built by Nada Fadnavis, and 18th century Maratha statesman during the regent of Peshwa Madhavrao II.

Chalao Na Naino Se

Chalao Na Naino Se is a foot-tapping number from Bol Bachchan which was shot at Chokni Dhani village resort at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The resort was reportedly inaugurated back in the year 1989 and is sprawled across 10 acres of land. The resort features a unique architecture with aesthetic Rajasthani tradition. The architecture is heavily accentuated by the Indo-Saracen style.

Nachle Nachle

Nachle Nachle is another dancer number from the film which was shot at Amer Palace in Jaipur. Reportedly, Amer Fort is a massive tourist attraction and is popular for its artistic style elements. It features large ramparts and a series of gates with cobbled paths.

