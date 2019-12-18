Salman Khan Gives A Taste Of ‘Chulbul Ka Romance’ As He Flirts With Sonakshi Sinha’s Rajjo

The makers of Dabangg are on a roll with their promotions and they have recently released a new promo of the film. In the latest promo, Chulbul is seen flirting with his ‘super sexy’ Rajjo. This promo is surely a special one because the couple has been the centre of attraction in the film. Their transformation from shy newlyweds, to a badass Dabangg couple, is something that the audience cannot miss in the upcoming Dabangg 3. Salman Khan is seen playing the role of Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. This combination has certainly got fans excited with their new romantic promo for Dabangg 3. Read more to know about Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 3.

Also Read | Salman Khan Turned Scriptwriter For 'Dabangg 3' And Here's HOW He Got The Idea!

Also Read | 'Dabangg 3': Sonakshi Sinha Is The Perfect Rajjo In Quirky Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pic



About Dabangg 3

Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the new promo with his fans and this is not the first time he has done that. Before this promo, the star also shared three different promos which featured different characters from the film. The film is directed by the legendary choreographer, Prabhudheva and is supposed to hit the cinemas on December 20. The makers of the film have been releasing some promo clips from the film. The first promo had Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan delivering some action-packed dialogues. The second promo featured Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprising their roles in an emotional scene. In another dialogue promo, there is a small glimpse of a poster that hints at the film's connection with Shah Rukh Khan. The makers have been creating much excitement around the film and the audiences seem excited for the Dabangg 3.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Spills The Beans On 'Dabangg 3' Synopsis Ahead Of Release

Also Read | Here Are Sonakshi Sinha's Most Stylish Outfits From Dabangg 3 Promotions

Also Read | Salman Khan Hopes Tamil Audience Will Accept Him After Watching Dabangg 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.