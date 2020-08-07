Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood And Others Celebrate 'vocal4local' On National Handloom Day

Today marks the National Handloom Day which is commemorated to the hard work and contributions of the handloom weavers and the artisans. To mark the occasion, many members of the film and TV fraternity took to their social media to celebrate Handloom Day 2020. They also promoted the campaign, vocal4local which includes the usage of products created by the local weavers and the artisans. Some members of the TV industry urged their fans to use the protection masks created by the local weavers.

Celebrities celebrate Handloom Day 2020

Kangana Ranaut was one of the celebrities who took to her social media to mark the significance of the day. She shared a beautiful picture wherein she can be seen in a golden saree sitting near a charkha which is also the embodiment of Mahatma Gandhi's Swadeshi movement.

She also shared some pictures of her in some traditional sarees from her various public appearances. The actor urged her fans to celebrate everything handloom, artisanal and handmade. She stated that when one chooses handloom, they choose the weavers who are struggling for their survival, thus promoting vocal4local.

Sonu Sood also took to his social media to state that the National Handloom Day 2020 is marked on August 7, to celebrate the handloom weavers in the country. He also wrote that it is an impetus to India's handloom industry. He shared a picture of himself in a traditional kurta.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle to state that Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. She urged her fans to lend their support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. The actor shared a picture of herself wearing a light green jamdani saree which she had donned when she was bestowed with the Padma Shri in the year 2016.

Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.#NationalHandloomDay#Vocal4Handmade@smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery pic.twitter.com/A1bvbVEXKx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 7, 2020

TV actors root for vocal4local

Many members of the TV fraternity also gave a shoutout to the initiative. Hina Khan shared a video on her social media to urge her fans to use masks created by the handloom weavers. She can also be seen donning a green printed mask. The actor wrote that the weavers have been working longer than we can imagine and they’re absolutely amazing. Take a look at the video.

Ronit Roy was another celebrity who supported the vocal4local initiative. He captioned the video saying, 'Be Indian, Buy Indian. Take a look.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was another such celeb who shared a video on the occasion of Handloom Day 2020. The actor stated to his fans that they should use the masks which have been curated by the local viewers. He can also be seen sporting one such mask.

