Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At 'liberals' Hindering Justice In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed news journalists and celebrities who 'defend terrorists, support Pakistani PM, instigate riots in the country', adding that they are the same ignoring Sushant’s family's call for justice. Naming a few, she claimed that these people are now 'defending' Sushant’s murderers. Kangana's claim comes in support of Sushant's eldest sister Priyanka Singh's tweet demanding justice for her "soul friend" Sushant.

Liberal media and communists like Barkha, Kashyap, punnu,swara, they defend terrorists, support Pakistani PM,instigate riots in the country are now defending Sushant’s murders and ignoring Sushant’s family, surprised ? https://t.co/J0lZmB6eKz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

Kangana is, till now, the only prominent Bollywood actor to have raised her voice asking for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Her sensational statements in Republic TV's Nation Wants To Know earlier last month sparked the much-needed conversation about nepotism and the ugly practices of the Hindi film industry which, according to her, are plausible reasons for Sushant's death. The actor is actively propagating the cause on social media by calling out the "movie mafia" time and again hitting out at many known Bollywood personalities.

The actor has named people who have reportedly interviewed Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist, Susan Walker who has alleged that the late actor was suffering from bipolar disorder. The entire narrative, seemingly fabricated, around the late actor's mental health has been evidently contradicted by Bihar Police's probe into the actor's death. The team of four police officials sent by Bihar Police has put the entire case on a fast track as opposed to the inconclusive investigation by Mumbai Police.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

