Sonu Sood Wins Hearts With His Reply To Class 10 Student Asking For PS4; Read More

Sonu Sood has been extremely active on social media since the lockdown began. He has been helping the people by arranging transport and food for them. A number of his fans have been trying to contact him through in order to get some help from the Dabangg star. Read more to know about Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood's reply to a kid asking for PS4

A fan of Sonu took to his Twitter handle to ask for a personal favour from the actor. He asked for a PS4 in order to spend his free time during the lockdown. He wrote, “Please Sir, can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games”.

But Sonu Sood’s reply to his message certainly won some hearts. He wrote, “If you don't have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you”. This is one of the best suggestions that can be given to pass time instead of wasting time on video games. A number of his fans are also expressing their views on Sonu’s smart reply to the kid.

If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you 📚 https://t.co/K5Z43M6k1Y — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2020

A fan supported Sonu Sood's decision of not giving the kid a PS and wrote, “Very true !! Video games aren't healthy at all. Never played them. Playing out in the ground is a much better option”.

Similarly, fans have also been putting their personal suggestions to read and spent time during this lockdown. A fan commented, “Books especially those detective novels by Agatha Christie or Arthur Conan Doyle can keep you hooked for hours!” Similarly, other fans also shared their views about Soanu Sood’s reply. Here are some of those fan reactions.

Ha ha ha... Super Sahi jawab — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2020

PS4, XBox has been a priority now. As you rightly said there are so many other and best things to do. Few Parents just want to give such stuff to their children so that they don't bother parent's social life. Kids have stopped physical activities due to 🖥games — UK7AA (@Uk7Aa1) August 6, 2020

What's going on here

He always trying to help everyone and always he will

But due to you people he wouldn't find those who need help

Please don't do this

We have to make ourselves like him not making trouble for him.

Love sir, i always trying to help everyone and i will 🇮🇳❤️🙏 — sonu.puri (@266Puri) August 6, 2020

More about Sonu Sood

On the professional end, Sonu Sood is prepping up for his upcoming historical drama, Prithviraj. Prithviraj was scheduled to be released in November 2020 but there might be some push-backs due to the coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed. The movie is going to be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house, Yash Raj Films.

The movie is supposed to star popular faces of the industry including Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Manav Vij and Ashutosh Rana. Prithiviraj is going to revolve around the life of the Chahamana king, Prithviraj Chauhan which will be portrayed by Akshay Kumar along with Manushi Chhillar who will be playing the role of his wife, Samyukta.

