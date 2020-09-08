'Bell Bottom' To 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Here Are Biggest Anticipated Releases Of 2021

The year of 2020 may have gone under lockdown, but 2021 looks like it will bring with it some entertaining films. Superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are all set to show deliver some exciting content to the movie screens in the coming year. Take a look at what awaits you in 2021.

The mega-releases of 2021

Bell Bottom

A much-anticipated release since Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his look in November last year, Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller based in the 1980s and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and directed by Ranjit Tewari. Bell Bottom stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles and sees Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta playing the supporting roles.

Maidaan

Releasing on August 13, 2021, another movie to look forward to is Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. It is a biographical sports drama that is inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who was the manager and coach of the Indian national football team. Co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is helmed by Amit Sharma. It stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh is supporting roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Starring Salman Khan opposite Disha Patani, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a much-anticipated release and is reported to hit theatres around Diwali 2021. The movie was scheduled to release in May 2020 had a major delay in shooting due to COVID -19. Helmed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the third time Salman Khan and Prabhudeva are coming together for a project, the other two being Wanted and Dabangg 3. A Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited produced film - it also sees Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Arriving around Christmas 2021, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump, the 1994 Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer. Advait Chauhan directs this heartwarming tale as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor feature as the lead actors. Laal Singh Chaddha is to be shot at various parts of India and some locations abroad but the shooting has taken a break due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Aamir’s character is said to be an adorable and highly relatable one.

Rakshabandhan

Aanand L Rai directorial Rakshabandhan has Akshay Kumar playing the lead role and arrives in theatres in November 2021. The movie revolves around the bond between a brother and a sister. Kumar acknowledges Rakshabandhan to be one of the "quickest films he has signed,” As he shares a very emotional relationship with Sister Alka Bhatia. The movie is also produced by Alka Bhatia, alongside Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Films and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Rakshabandhan is going to be a special film for the masses as it celebrates one of the most special bonds.

