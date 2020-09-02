Vaani Kapoor Jets Off To Scotland For 'Bell Bottom' Shoot, Says 'It Feels Surreal'

On September 2, Vaani Kapoor jetted off to Scotland to kick-start the shooting for her upcoming film Bell Bottom. Vaani is ecstatic that she is starting to shoot after a good long gap of five months. In a statement to a portal, Kapoor said that it feels "surreal" that she will start shooting for her film.

As she jetted off to Scotland, Vaani said, "It feels surreal that I’m starting to shoot for a film! Being back on the sets is a moment that I have been dearly waiting for and I can’t wait to finally start shooting." The actor also added that she will be stepping out of Mumbai after five months and is boarding a flight to go to work. "It seems I did all this in another lifetime," said the actor.

Vaani Kapoor also spoke about how she feels glad that the industry is looking to restart after taking a hard hit due to the pandemic. Vaani Kapoor said that it has been a testing year for everyone. However, she is glad that things are slowly starting because people have to adapt to the new normal now.

Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, is looking forward to her shooting experience with Akshay and feels that she will learn a lot from the superstar during the shooting. The actor further said that this is the first time she is working with Akshay Kumar. "And I know it will be a really special one. I know I will learn a lot from him," Vaani Kapoor stated. Adding to this, she also spoke about Akshay Kumar's level of dedication and passion for his craft. Vaani said, "It is just exemplary and he is an inspiration to us all. Hopefully, people will love our pairing."

On July 2, Vaani Kapoor broke the big news on social media. She shared pictures with Akshay Kumar and announced her collaboration with him in Bell Bottom. She wrote, "Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only Akshay Kumar Sir. Can't wait !!! Bell Bottom, Let's get this started." Bell Bottom cast also includes Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, alongside Akshay and Vaani. Meanwhile, she also will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

