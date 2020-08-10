Aamir Khan's Son Junaid To Be Launched By Aditya Chopra's Production House?

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is reportedly all set to make his Bollywood debut with an upcoming Aditya Chopra film. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Chopra auditioned a bunch of fresh faces for his next film and has now selected Junaid Khan on the basis of his performance.

Yash Raj Films has launched a number of actors in Bollywood who have currently been doing well for themselves. Details about the upcoming film have been kept under wraps and are expected to be revealed in the upcoming months.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is reportedly expected to make his Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra’s production house, Yash Raj Films. A source close to Bollywood Hungama told them that Aditya Chopra always keeps an eye on young talents and his banner has been affiliated with a few of the actors who are currently renowned stars. He has launched actors like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra, amongst others.

The entertainment portal also reported that Aditya Chopra had been looking forward to launching a newcomer in one of his upcoming production ventures and after several rounds of auditions, he has decided on superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid. It is also said that Junaid had to go through several rounds of auditions and screening process as Aditya Chopra believes in launching the right talent.

The report also said that Aamir Khan has always been vocal about how his son should create his own path. The actor had, therefore, left Junaid to audition and bag a film based on his own talent. Junaid Khan has been working on various projects as a theatre actor and has also been focusing on perfecting his skills. He has also been an assistant director on several Bollywood films which helped him understand the craft better.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has also been working in the creative field and leaving a lasting impact on the audience. She has mainly been working behind the screen on small as well as big-scale pieces. She had also moved out into a space of her own, recently.

