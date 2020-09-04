Check Out Akshay Kumar's Dapper Look From The 'Bell Bottom' Sets In Scotland; See Here

Actor Akshay Kumar’s pictures from the sets of Bell Bottom in Scotland have lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, the actor looks dapper in semi-formal sophisticated outfits as he will be seen playing the role of a spy in the film. The film is scheduled for release on April 2, 2021, and the female cast line-up will include Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta, amongst others.

Akshay Kumar’s look in Bell Bottom

Pictures from the set of the upcoming film, Bell Bottom, have lately been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, lead actor Akshay Kumar can be seen getting out of a vintage car while being dressed in a white turtleneck, paired with a blue blazer. He is donning a thick moustache with well-set hair, giving him an intense and serious look. The crew can also be spotted in the background with face masks. In the solo image, he is spotted with a pair of black shades and poker expression across his face.

The next picture is that of a clapboard where the title of the film has been written. It mentions that shot number three is in progress. In the next click, Akshay Kumar is exiting a yellow bus. He is dressed in a pair of khaki pants with a black sweater. A grey jacket has also been added to the look along with an olive green pair of shoes. Akshay Kumar is seen observing something as he gets out of the front seat. Have a look at the pictures of Akshay Kumar doing the rounds on social media here.

Through the various pictures, Akshay Kumar fans have mentioned how excited they are for the film Bell Bottom. They have also complimented the actor's stylish and classy look in the comments section. Have a look at the comments here.

Read Vaani Kapoor Jets Off To Scotland For 'Bell Bottom' Shoot, Says 'It Feels Surreal'

Also read Nikhil Chinapa Raises 'red Flag' On Akshay Kumar's Ad, Says 'let Me Try And Fix Tweet'

Bell Bottom is a drama film which is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. It is being directed by Ranjit Tewari who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Vaibhav Choudhary, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

Read This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar's Gold Releases In Saudi Arabia

Also read Akshay Kumar Takes Part In A Noble Cause, Urges People To Help Street Vendors Amid COVID

Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.