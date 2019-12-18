Bollywood Breakups That Shook 2019; From Kartik-Sara To Vicky-Harleen

Bollywood breakups have always been an interesting matter for viewers. From time to time, there is always news surfacing about some actors getting together and, at times, news of their split-ups. In recent years, some Bollywood couples have been able to tie the knot but many of them could not make things work out. 2019 was not an easy year for Bollywood couples as there were more break-ups than marriages. Here is a list of Bollywood breakups that took place in the year 2019.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are both popular faces in the Bollywood industry. In a popular television talk-show, Sara Ali Khan confessed that she has a crush on Kartik Aryan. After this, speculations around their relationship started. According to rumours, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is now dating another co-star from Bollywood. Both the actors have kept mum over their alleged relationship and break-up.

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi

Vicky Kaushal is regarded as one of the most talented artists in Bollywood. He gained a lot of fame after the success of his movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was allegedly dating Harleen Sethi, who is a model. According to reports, the couple called it quits this year.

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of Kamal Haasan. Shruti has appeared in many Bollywood films, like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Behen Hogi Teri, and many more. It is allegedly said that her rumoured relationship with actor Michael Corsale came to an end this year.

Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone

Ilena D’Cruz is an Indian actor who is very popular in Tollywood. She has appeared in Bollywood movies like Barfi, Rustom, and many more. Ilena was open about her relationship with Andrew Kneebone, who is a photographer by profession. Even when the two parted ways, the actor did not shy away from talking about it.

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza is best known for her role in the movie, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She has appeared in several movies ever since. In 2014, she tied the knot with Sahil Sangha, who is a director and producer. In the year 2019, the couple parted ways due to personal reasons.

