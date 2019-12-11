Vicky Kaushal And Tara Sutaria Most Searched People In 2019 - Google India

2019 was one of the busiest years for the Hindi film industry. From controversies to stereotypes being broken and milestones achieved by celebrities, 2019 has seen a lot. Google India, recently released the list of the most searched personalities for the year. Here is a look at who made it to the list from Bollywood:

Vicky Kaushal – The Most Searched Indian Actor of 2019 by Google India

This year, the first slots of the Most Searched People Of The Year list by Google India have been filled by actors Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria. While no Khan of the Bollywood or any other A-lister from the industry made it to the top 10 of the List of Most Searched People of the Year 2019, Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria claimed the 5th and the 8th spot respectively. Besides this, Lata Mangeshkar is on the second spot and the internet sensation Ranu Mondal has taken the seventh spot in the list.

Among the Bollywood actors present on the list, Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria had the highest search rates. While Vicky Kaushal impressed the nation with his performance in URI: The Surgical Strike, Tara Sutaria made her debut with Student of the Year 2. Here is a look at the Most Searched People in 2019, by Google India:

Most Searched People in 2019 - Google India

Abhinandan Varthaman Lata Mangeshkar Yuvraj Singh Anand Kumar Vicky Kaushal Rishabh Pant Ranu Mondal Siddarth Shukla Koena Mitra

More about Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is an actor who came to prominence with his performance in Masaan. Some of the notable works of Vicky Kaushal include URI: The Surgical Strike, Sanju and Masaan. He continually made rounds in the news for her next film Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, and the rumours of him dating Katrina Kaif.

More about Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria made her debut this year with Student of the Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Aditya Seal. She was loved for her performance on-screen in the 2019 movie. Tara Sutaria also starred in Marjaavaan along with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Some of her upcoming movies include Jhagdaloo and Tadap

