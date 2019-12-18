Best Of 2019: Sara Ali Khan's Awards, Films, And Rumoured Relationships

Sara Ali Khan has been getting a lot of recognition and immense amount of love from all over portraying her characters beautifully on screen. Since the actor belongs to a celebrity family, there were a lot of expectations from her in context to acting. Going by the critic reviews and box office collections, it was kind of clear that Sara Ali Khan is here to take the legacy ahead.

Here’s everything about the star

2019 has been a great year for Sara Ali Khan. From receiving her first ever award for her debut film to her first ever performance in the IIFA awards, the actor has witnessed a lot of beautiful moments in the whole year. Sara Ali Khan was also a part of a famous talk show in 2019. In this show, she sat alongside her beloved father and made many revealations. She talked about her dating preferences, her career preferences and also her relationship with Kareena kapoor Khan.

Sara Ali Khan has been extremely popular on social media after she entered Bollywood. The actor is also very active on Instagram and shares every little update with her fans regarding her life and her movies.

Filmography

Kedarnath is Sara’s debut movie alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The second movie she featured in was Simmba. She is the leading lady beside Ranveer Singh in the film. Simmba was a commercial success and Sara Ali Khan was widely loved for her performance.

Upcoming releases

Sara Ali Khan has two movies in her kitty for next year. One of them is Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. It stars Sara in a lead role with Kartik Aaryan. The second upcoming movie of the actor is David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. In Coolie No 1, Sara Ali Khan is starring besides Varun Dhwan in lead role.

Awards

Sara Ali Khan won the Filmfare Award in 2019 in the category, Best Female Debut. The second award in her career trajectory till now is IIFA Award in the category Best Female Debutant Star in 2019. Sara won two Star Screen Awards for both of her movies , Kedarnath and Simmba.

Relationship rumours

Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan for a long time now. The actor has also confessed on one of the popular talk shows that she wants to date Kartik. Her father reportedly approved her relationship amidst the rumours of their break up.

Debut

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath. The actor stars in the leading role in the film alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was widely appreciated by both critics and audiences for her performance in the movie. The movie did moderately well at the box office.

