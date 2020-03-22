Kareena Kapoor Khan To Malaika Arora, How B-Town Celebs Are Embracing Social Distancing

Coronavirus has affected the lives of people around the globe. The virus that is declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) has forced all the sectors of the economy to slow down. The world is taking precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the virus by self-quarantining oneself in the precincts of one's home, and distancing from the public spaces to be safe and sound. Joining the bandwagon are popular Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Popular celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, and others are promoting social distancing. Here is how Bollywood actors are embracing self-isolation.

Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and others embracing self-distancing

Social distancing is a phenomenon where people stay away from crowded public places and spend more time in the precincts of their household. Reports reveal that social distancing can help in curbing the spread of the virus. Understanding the gravitas of the situation, Bollywood actors and an array of public figures have pledged to stay in self-quarantine until the situation gets better.

During quarantine, popular Bollywood actors are busy engaging with their family and nurturing hobbies. While on one hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy surfing her Instagram feed during the quarantine period, Saif, on the other hand, is spending his time reading books. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is busy spending her time cooking and playing along with her pet. Here's what Bollywood actors are doing during self-quarantine.

