WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's First Ramp Walk Together In This Throwback

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Check out the video of their first ramp walk together

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most talked-about couples in the industry. Now a video of their first ramp walk together has surfaced on the internet. Read to know more.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor's Role In 'Angrezi Medium',says 'I Like The Way She Slaps'

Kareena & Saif’s first ramp walk

A popular content creator and photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded a throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The video is from their first ramp walk together. Kareena wore a grey top with pink lehenga and Saif donned a dark blue sherwani. The couple walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The theme of the show was reportedly destination wedding. Talking to the press after the show, Manish Malhotra was asked about bringing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan together on the same platform. Manish said that when he thought about the couple, they are trending, glamourous and beautiful. He stated that they would have a lovely destination wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Is 'booked' In THIS Post; See Picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are called as ‘the royal couple of Bollywood’ by many. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of Tashan (2008). They were then seen together in Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Interesting Facts Revealed By Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read Details

Saif Ali Khan got Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name tattooed in 2009 on his forearm. The tattoo reads Kareena in Hindi. They finally tied the knot in 2012 after dating for around five years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Adorable Pictures On Social Media

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
