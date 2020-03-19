Katrina Kaif Shares 'work In Progress' Video While In Self-quarantine; Watch

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities have resorted to social distancing. Bollywood celebrities are trying to keep fans entertained with their social media posts. Recently, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also joined the list and shared a video, where she is seen making the most of the time she has~courtesy quarantine.

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif is seen playing the guitar in the recent social media post of hers. The sound is not available in the video, but Katrina Kaif is seen playing with the strings of the guitar. The actor is seen sporting a casual look in the video as she is wearing a white top. Instagramming her video, Katrina wrote a caption that read, 'Work in progress 🎸 sound coming soon in a few days 🔈 hopefully 🤦🏻‍♀️🤞can’t let down @ankurtewari 😇#staysafe'. Her fans poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with heart emoticons.

Watch Katrina Kaif playing guitar video below:

Apart from this, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor also shared a series of advice on her Instagram stories. She urged her fans to take the precautionary methods to prevent the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. She asked everyone to wash their hands frequently and keep their surroundings clean.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was gearing up for her upcoming release, Sooryavanshi. But due to the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, the release of the film has been postponed. Earlier the Rohit Shetty directorial was slated to release on March 24, 2020. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, playing a cop. The action-drama is one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2020 as Singham's Ajay Devgn and Simmba's Ranveer Singh will also play pivotal roles in the climax of the film. The makers have not announced any updates regarding the release date as they are waiting for further notice from the government.

