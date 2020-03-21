Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor - How Actors Are Spending Time Self-quarantining

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, many celebrities have started practicing social distancing and the government has been taking measures to curb the spread of the virus. The movie shoots, photoshoots and movie releases, all have been postponed. However, celebs are making the most of their time at home by spending it with their near and dear ones or giving a little extra time to pursue their hobbies. Some of the actors are also spreading awareness through their social media handles. Take a look at Bollywood stars who are showing their hidden talents amid coronavirus lockdown.

Katrina Kaif

Taking to her Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared that she is now learning guitar. In the video, she is seen playing the guitar and is also singing. However, Kaif shared a mute video and captioned by saying that her video will be out soon. She also tagged Ankur Tewari which shows that she is learning this new skill under his guidance.

Salman Khan

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Dabangg actor Salman Khan has been spending his time sketching. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, the actor is pursuing his hobby and shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen sketching on paper. He also added details to his drawing while humming the tunes of ‘Kaho naa Pyaar hai’.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ab ameer ka har din ravivaar ho gaya,

Aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein.

Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai,

Aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein.



-Ayushmann pic.twitter.com/vMONdqzqCG — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 18, 2020

Many of us know Ayushmann Khurrana is a closet poet. The shutdown due to COVID-19 has affected various movie projects. Currently, the actor is focusing on his writing talent. He often shares some self-written prose on social media. His recent one tries to explain how the coronavirus is affecting two economically segregated classes of the country.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is seen enjoying the current lockdown. The actor, who was shooting for several films, has now found the time to get creative and pursue her passion for painting. The actor showed off her colourful artwork on her Instagram. In another boomerang video shared by Janhvi, the actor is seen sitting with a paintbrush in her hand after finishing her painting.

