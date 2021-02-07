Last Updated:

Bollywood Celebrities Pray For Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Victims, Call It 'devastating'

Celebrities of the Bollywood industry expressed their concern as an avalanche wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand on Sunday after which 100-150 persons were missing.

Bollywood celebrities pray for Chamoli avalanche victims, call it 'devastating'

Celebrities of the film industry expressed their concern as an avalanche wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand on Sunday. As visuals of the flash flood went viral on social media, the stars were worried. While rescue operations were underway in the Chamoli district of the state, they sent their prayers for the affected persons and regions.

Bollywood stars pray for victims of  Chamoli avalanche

Right from Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Kishan to Daler Mehndi, Prasoon Joshi, Onir, Renuka Shahane, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Koena Mitra, Abhishek Kapoor expressed their thoughts on the situation. The stars termed it as ‘frightening’ and ‘devastating’ as visuals of the flash floods emerged. 

The stars prayed that the ones who were stuck could come out safely. Some also urged netizens not to spread rumours on it.

The damage was caused by the bursting of a glacier, leading to the collapse of the reservoir. 100-150 have been reported missing due to the floods. 

As per sources, 600 Army personnel were on their way to the affected regions while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams too were deployed as a red alert was issued.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Home Minister Amit Shah assured that all the necessary assistance was being provided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation by speaking to CM Rawat.

