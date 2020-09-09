Sanjay Jha 'appalled' Over Kangana's Office Demolition, Terms It 'acute Intolerance'

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed shock over the treatment meted out to Kangana Ranaut by the Shiv Sena led-BMC as it began to demolish the actor’s Mumbai office on Wednesday. Jha said, it was “appalling to see the brazen manner” in which the Mumbai civic body was acting at the behest of the ruling party and trying to ‘suffocate’ the voice of Kangana Ranaut, who is demanding justice of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The minister added that Shiv Sena was acting with ‘acute intolerance’ by bringing down the Manikarnika office in the absence of the property owner.

I am appalled at the brazen manner in which #BMC is acting at the behest of its political masters to suffocate true voice of @KanganaTeam who has been demanding justice in #SushantSingRajputDeathCase@ShivSena is acting with such acute intolerance.#DeathOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/qEcCAHd7L9 — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) September 9, 2020

BMC demolishes Kangana’s office

In a huge development, the BMC began demolishing the ‘Queen’ actor’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday while she was still enroute to the city from Chandigarh. BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into her office premises and began the demolition proceedings inside as well.

Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with Shiv Sena ever since she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and said that she feels unsafe in the city ever since the police attempted to ‘coverup’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Following the demolition of her property in Mumbai, Kangana informed through a tweet that there is no illegal construction at her property and noted that the Government too, has banned any demolition till September 30, in light of Coronavirus.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut

On Tuesday, the BMC had issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment

