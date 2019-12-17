Rani Mukerji To Sonam Kapoor: Celebrities That Slay In An All-red Ensemble

While pink was the hue of spring, the colour of choice for next season is far more arresting. Red, the colour of winter is here. The thing about a pretty red dress is, no matter the shape or the added details, it never goes out of style. Here are some all-time favourite fashion moments from date-night casual to over-the-top fancy attires, there is a wide variety here, and they all will put you in the mood for some loving.

1: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is giving major fashion goals with her unique and fashionable promotions and media events. Recently, the actor opted for all-red pantsuit look. She went for a well-fitted and structured pantsuit paired with a black shirt within. She completed the look with transparent cat-eye glasses and simple side-parted hairdo.

2: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam gives her fans major fashion goals with her unique sense of style. The actor opted for an all-red striped kurta and churidar look. The kurta featured collared neck and full sleeves. She also went for a sling bag with a similar fabric to match with the attire. Sonam completed her look with golden-black smokey eye with nude lips and white stilettoes.

3: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena never fails to give her fans some serious fashion inspirations. The actor was seen sporting a one-shoulder red wrap-up detail midi dress. The dress had pleat details on the shoulder. The dress fitted the actor very well. Kareena went for simple eye makeup with nude lips and went for a simple blow-dried hairdo. Kareena completed her look with red strappy heels and no-jewellery.

4: Athiya Shetty

If you are planning on attending a marriage or a big family function then Athiya has some red lehenga style that will be just apt for the occasion. The actor was seen sporting an all-red lehenga with intricate red thread work details. Athiya opted for mid-parted cascading curls and golden smokey eye makeup look with red undertones. Athiya went for bold-red lips with the look. She completed her look with statement choker neckpiece with small delicate earrings.

