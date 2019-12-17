Rani Mukerji To Sonam Kapoor: Celebrities That Slay In An All-red Ensemble

While pink was the hue of spring, the colour of choice for next season is far more arresting. Red, the colour of winter is here. The thing about a pretty red dress is, no matter the shape or the added details, it never goes out of style. Here are some all-time favourite fashion moments from date-night casual to over-the-top fancy attires, there is a wide variety here, and they all will put you in the mood for some loving.
Rani Mukerji is giving major fashion goals with her unique and fashionable promotions and media events. Recently, the actor opted for all-red pantsuit look. She went for a well-fitted and structured pantsuit paired with a black shirt within. She completed the look with transparent cat-eye glasses and simple side-parted hairdo.
Sonam gives her fans major fashion goals with her unique sense of style. The actor opted for an all-red striped kurta and churidar look. The kurta featured collared neck and full sleeves. She also went for a sling bag with a similar fabric to match with the attire. Sonam completed her look with golden-black smokey eye with nude lips and white stilettoes.
Kareena never fails to give her fans some serious fashion inspirations. The actor was seen sporting a one-shoulder red wrap-up detail midi dress. The dress had pleat details on the shoulder. The dress fitted the actor very well. Kareena went for simple eye makeup with nude lips and went for a simple blow-dried hairdo. Kareena completed her look with red strappy heels and no-jewellery.
If you are planning on attending a marriage or a big family function then Athiya has some red lehenga style that will be just apt for the occasion. The actor was seen sporting an all-red lehenga with intricate red thread work details. Athiya opted for mid-parted cascading curls and golden smokey eye makeup look with red undertones. Athiya went for bold-red lips with the look. She completed her look with statement choker neckpiece with small delicate earrings.
