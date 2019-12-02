Bollywood Fashion Update: Here Are Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Weekend

Bollywood celebrities are always concerned about what they look like when they step out. From the gym to the airport looks to festival bashes and parties, everything that actors step out in is well researched and on-trend, these days. Bollywood actors often become trendsetters with their wardrobe choices. The actors put their best foot forward when it comes to their outfits during their movie promotions or during various occasions. Here are the best dressed Bollywood celebs of the weekend.

1: Kriti Sanon:

The actor is busy promoting her upcoming historical period drama Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. Kriti is seen experimenting with her looks a lot in recent promotional events. Here the actor is seen sporting a casual pink striped and checks co-ord set. She went for a statement neckpiece with the attire. She completed the look with a messy ponytail with minimal makeup and bold lips.

2: Ananya Panday:

The new entrant of Bollywood is already making heads turn for her sartorial fashion choices. Here, Ananya is seen sporting a golden embellished short dress. She paired clear strappy heels with the dress and went for a nude makeup look. She completed the look with a simple messy open hairdo.

3: Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi is seen experimenting with her looks a lot. She opted for a formal yet quirky black ensemble. Bhumi went for a black long blazer that she paired with 3/4th black pants. The blazer had a sheer black trail behind. She completed the look with minimal makeup and mid-parted low bun with black stilettoes. She opted for golden stud earring with the all-black ensemble.

4: Katrina Kaif:

Katrina stuns her fans with her amazing fashion choices and is often seen experimenting with her looks. The actor opted for a white lace detailed crop-top with white formal pants. She completed her look with signature Katrina makeup along with a simple blow-dried hairdo.

