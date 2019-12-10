Fashion: 4 Bollywood Celebrities Who Give Netizens Major Sari Goals

Bollywood celebrities are known to have a different and unique style when it comes to red carpet looks, Filmfare awards, and film screening. While at it, some of the actresses are fond of wearing saris and their looks have been praised across the media industry. Sari is not only an easy and fashionable option to choose from, but this 5-meter long fabric has an undisputed glamour to it. To top it all, we have not just one, but many celebrities bringing out their inner diva by choosing from a wide variety of fabric available and making it fashionable. Akshay Jain, the Managing Partner at Greenways takes a look at what sari idea you could steal from which actresses’ wardrobe,

1. Anushka Sharma

For every bachelorette, Anushka's wedding wardrobe is goals! From her signature hand-embroidered Gulkand Burgundy sari using miniature pearls and the supreme quality zardozi and marori for engagement to tomato red and gold Banarasi sari for the reception in Delhi, Anushka styled every piece with elegant jewellery.

ALSO READ: When Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebs Slayed In Silk Sarees

2. Deepika Padukone

Her ethnic style can be characterised by as-customary, unassuming and lofty. We adored her gold Kanjeevaram sari that she wore for her wedding reception and combined it with an ivory high-neck pullover with full sleeves. About her other sari looks, Deepika has normally been seen in works of art -like the cream flower sari -which she wore for an occasion in Delhi. However, recently at a wedding, her retro red sari look was basically extraordinary and has totally won our love!

3. Rekha

She has exemplified the agile sari and made it her mark style throughout the years, to such an extent that, each time somebody thinks silk, brocade or Kanjeevaram, Rekha’s name strikes a chord and the other way around. Rekha is, for the most part, observed wearing substantial silk saris in rich and illustrious hues, for example, old gold, imperial blue, dawn orange, bronze, ivory, rani pink, burgundy and green.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut To Tamannaah: How To Style Traditional Saree This Wedding Season

4. Kangana Ranaut

She has been seen as somebody who wants to wear comfort. Be it her wonderful pink chiffon botanical print sari combined with a sleeveless shirt for Shobha De's book launch or her fundamental dim plaid sari at the airport, she gives the twenty to thirty-year-olds some significant sari goals.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Styling Made Easy With These Inspiring Ruffle Saree Trends To Follow

ALSO READ: Best Saree Designs Inspired By Bollywood Actors For A Mehndi Function

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.