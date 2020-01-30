Sunny Leone, Hina Khan And Deepika Padukone Slayed The All-denim Look; See Pics

Every Bollywood actor is beautiful and stylish in their own way. Every actor is a fashion enthusiast and has a great sense of style. Many Bollywood A-listers had aced one of the most classic looks — the denim look. Here are those who rocked the denim look with panache.

How to style denims like your favourite Bollywood celebrity

Sunny Leone

She is easily one of the most stylish actors in the industry. She can wear anything and carry it off with grace. Here, we can see her rocking the denim look perfectly. With untied curly hair, white top and white ankle long shoes, golden earrings and necklace she looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Hina Khan

The Bigg Boss 11 first runners up have a very keen eye for fashion. Her fashion senses never seem to disappoint her fans. Here, we can see her comfortably sporting the all denim look. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor can be seen with her hair pulled back and colour coordinating with blue stilettos. This look is innovative and creative at the same time.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone needs no formal introduction. The Chhapaak actor has proved time and again that she is a very stylish star. Here we can observe her slaying the denim look with elegance. With her hair tied into a bun and very subtle golden earrings, she looks comfortable and stylish at the same time.

On their respective work fronts, Deepika Padukone just announced her upcoming movie which is the official remake of the Hollywood film The Intern; Rishi Kapoor will also have a pivotal role in the film. Sunny Leone will be seen in Santhosh Nair's upcoming film Rangeela. And as for Hina Khan, she is gearing up for her February 7th, 2020 release Vikram Bhatt's Hacked.

