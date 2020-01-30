Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool 3 To Be R-rated, But Without Disney's Logo?

Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool franchise has become of the most popular superhero films, especially in the R-Rated category. The first two films, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were released while the rights were owned by Fox. But now as Disney has bought Fox’s film studio, the rights of the movie has also been moved to Disney. This makes it hard for Deadpool 3 to be an R-Rated film as Disney does not have any R-Rated superhero film. Reports reveal that Deadpool 3 is expected to be R-Rated. Read to know more.

Deadpool 3 expected to be R-Rated under Disney

In an interview with a leading daily, writer Rhett Reese, who will reportedly pen down the third part, talked about the film being rated R. He said that absolutely, because he does not think it will be under the Disney banner. He does not think when the audience will go to Deadpool 3, there is going to be a Magic Castle (Disney’s logo) that appears. He stated that he thinks it is going to be under the Fox banner, so yes.

After acquiring Fox studios, Disney has now removed the Fox name from the 20th Century and Searchlights logos. If Reese’s speculation would to come true, Disney would probably release Deadpool 3 under 20th Century Studios. However, an official confirmation from the production house has not been revealed yet.

Disney has kept all films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under the PG- 13 certificates. So speculation of Deadpool 3 being an R-Rated film, will make it the first film to do in the MCU, as all films will probably fall in MCU now. Deadpool fans would be happy with news as the character is known for its outspokenness and wit without filters.

Ryan Reynolds stars as the lead character Wade Wilson/ Deadpool in the franchise. In an interview with a daily, he opened about the third instalment. He said that they are over at Marvel, which is the big league all of a sudden. He stated that it is kind of crazy.

According to reports, it was Ryan Reynolds who led the charge to get the first Deadpool film to be made and demanding it to be R-Rated. It eventually happened and got huge success, along with a sequel doing the same. Although Reynolds has confirmed Deadpool 3 in development with Marvel, there has not been any official announcement till now.

