Kim Kardashian Receives Beyonce's Ivy Park Gear Box And Takes To Instagram To Thank Her

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for several reasons, one of them has recently involved Beyonce in it. Recently, there was speculation by fans that Kim Kardashian was snubbed from the list of stars who received Ivy Park gears from Beyonce. While the netizens were busy speculating this, Kim took to Instagram to reveal that she did receive an orange box from Beyonce.

Kim Kardashian confirms getting Ivy Park gear from Beyonce

The 39-year-old supermodel was trending on social media after people thought she was snubbed from receiving the Ivy Park gear from Beyonce. To shut down such false reports she took to Instagram and showed off a gift she got from the singer. In an Instagram story, Kim displayed the contents of the orange box, including the tracksuits, bodysuits and more.

Later she took things to an all-new level by modelling some of the outfits and striding in her closet with Beyonce’s Run The World playing in the background. Kim apologised for being late and congratulated both Beyonce and Adidas for such a hugely successful launch. She went to add that she loved everything and couldn’t wait to wear it all.

Like Kim Kardashian, other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Janelle Monae and many others took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the free goodies they received from Beyonce. Kim really did receive her Ivy Park gift. Kim and Beyonce’s relationship has always been somewhat disturbing as their husbands Kanye West and Jay-Z have an unstable friendship.

Check out the contents of the Ivy Park gear here:

