Bear Grylls And His Celebrity Guests: Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth & Courteney Cox

No one can know wildlife survival tricks and tips better than Bear Grylls. He is a British adventurer and a former SAS serviceman. Outside his former military career, he is also a writer, TV presenter, and a businessman. He is best known for his Discovery Channel show Man vs. Wild.

The TV presenter is back with his latest edition of National Geographic's show titled Running Wild With Bear Grylls. This series will feature celebs like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista. Take a look at some other high profile celebs who have gone on an adventure trip with Bear Grylls.

Narendra Modi

Discovery Channel's show Man Vs Wild featuring Narendra Modi aired on August 12, 2019. It was officially the world’s most trending televised event during the time of its release. It made a total of 3.6 billion Twitter impressions which was even more than the Superbowl impressions that year. The episode was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand and Bear Grylls even showed Modi how to make a makeshift spear in case they confront a tiger.

Rajinikanth

South Indian megastar Rajinikanth will soon appear on the Bear Grylls show, making himself the second Indian to appear on the show. Rajinikanth described his experience to be unique. Reports claiming Rajinikanth getting injured during the shooting led to widespread concern. However, Grylls took to Instagram and dismissed the news. Rajinikanth would be appearing for the first time on television after 40 years.

Courteney Cox

The famous FRIENDS star Courteney Cox also appeared on an episode with Bear Grylls for his TV series Running Wild in Kerry, Irish Highlands, Ireland. Although Courteney Cox was gracious enough to dive into this survival TV series, it was not a pleasant experience for her. Bear Grylls mentioned that she had to eat maggots from a sheep's carcass and it was a horrifying experience for her. But she still went all in and completed what she set out for with teary eyes.

According to recent reports, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is evidently next in line to feature in the famous wildlife survival series with Bear Grylls.

